NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80, and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to Reserve Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9222382
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-HU377-1041
|Resolution:
|5862x4075
|Size:
|12.84 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Gumbleton Speaks to RSOI Sailors [Image 11 of 11], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.