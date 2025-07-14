Vice Adm. Gumbleton Speaks to RSOI Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80, and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to Reserve Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)