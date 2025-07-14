Rear Adm. Blackmon Speaks to RSOI Sailors

NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), speaks with Reserve Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
