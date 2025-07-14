Rear Adm. Blackmon Poses for Group Photo with RSOI Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon (center), vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), poses for a group photo with Reserve Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)