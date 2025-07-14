Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Blackmon Poses for Group Photo with RSOI Sailors [Image 10 of 11]

    Rear Adm. Blackmon Poses for Group Photo with RSOI Sailors

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon (center), vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), poses for a group photo with Reserve Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:29
    Photo ID: 9222388
    VIRIN: 250725-N-HU377-1071
    Resolution: 6070x3853
    Size: 19.73 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command Conducts Reception Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration Mobilization Exercise

    Navy Reserve
    RSOI
    USFFC
    RADM Blackmon

