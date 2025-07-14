RSOI Sailors Arrive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (July 24, 2025) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Rotimi Fadeyi (right) checks in a Sailor as they arrive for Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise, running from July 25-27, and Large Scale Exercise 2025 (LSE 2025) from July 30-August 8. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9222383
|VIRIN:
|250724-N-HU377-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.42 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
