Rear Adm. Walz Speaks to RSOI Sailors

NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025) Rear Adm. Kimberly Walz, Reserve Deputy Director of Maritime Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to Sailors during Reception Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) mobilization exercise. LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats and create an environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)