REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capts. Brendan King, left, and Aaron Waller, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules after a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Japanese airspace, July 23, 2025. Department-Level Exercises, like REFORPAC, allow opportunities for U.S. Airmen to integrate with allies and partners to address challenges through interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)