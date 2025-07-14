U.S. Air Force Capts. Brendan King, left, and Aaron Waller, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules after a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Japanese airspace, July 23, 2025. Department-Level Exercises, like REFORPAC, allow opportunities for U.S. Airmen to integrate with allies and partners to address challenges through interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|07.23.2025
|07.28.2025 07:47
|9222072
|250723-F-ID959-2543
|5252x3501
|10.68 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
This work, REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS
REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
Pacific Air Forces
C-130J Super Hercules
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)