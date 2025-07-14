Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training [Image 23 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capts. Brendan King, left, and Aaron Waller, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules after a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Japanese airspace, July 23, 2025. Department-Level Exercises, like REFORPAC, allow opportunities for U.S. Airmen to integrate with allies and partners to address challenges through interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9222072
    VIRIN: 250723-F-ID959-2543
    Resolution: 5252x3501
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    C-130J Super Hercules

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    REFORPAC
    REFORPAC 2025
    Resolute Force Pacific 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download