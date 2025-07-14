REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group execute an engine-running offload of a simulated litter patient for a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The training highlighted the ability of U.S. and Japanese personnel to seamlessly integrate and demonstrate combined capability as well as execute agile combat employment with speed and scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)