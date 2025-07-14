Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training [Image 21 of 23]

    REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group execute an engine-running offload of a simulated litter patient for a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The training highlighted the ability of U.S. and Japanese personnel to seamlessly integrate and demonstrate combined capability as well as execute agile combat employment with speed and scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9222070
    VIRIN: 250723-F-ID959-2292
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Air Forces

    C-130J Super Hercules

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    REFORPAC
    REFORPAC 2025
    Resolute Force Pacific 2025

