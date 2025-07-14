REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 35th Medical Group, partnered with the 36th Airlift Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Misawa Medical Squadron, to conduct a mass casualty exercise and subject matter expert exchange during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025.



The exercise fostered a bilateral learning environment to enhance interoperability and strengthen the Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team’s command and control functions. During this mission, JASDF medics conducted in-flight patient care aboard a U.S. C-130J Super Hercules.



“This was a multilayered exercise that we have been planning since February,” said Tech. Sgt. Samantha Pinzon, 18th AES Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam detachment flight chief. “We have been working very closely with the 35th MDG and JASDF to enable a realistic scenario.”



The training scenario featured human role players simulating a mass casualty event resulting from an aircraft fuel tank explosion at Misawa Air Base. The AEOT, on alert at Yokota Air Base, mobilized for airlift on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. At the same time, medics from the 35th MDG and JASDF collaborated on-site to treat simulated casualties and prepare them for evacuation.



“Once we landed in Misawa, we immediately organized the patients and triaged them based on their injuries,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Shamp, 18th AES senior enlisted leader. “The 35th MDG and JASDF medics did a fantastic job caring for the patients after the mass casualty event. They treated all of the major injuries before we arrived.”



Following patient assessments and triage, U.S. and Japanese teams loaded 16 litter patients onto the C-130J and provided in-flight care en route to a simulated higher-level medical facility. Two JASDF medics also boarded the aircraft to participate in the SME exchange and perform patient care.



“[JASDF medics] learned how we do in-air patient assessment and how we treat basic wounds,” said Pinzon. “Even though patient care is pretty standard across the board, everyone has their own way of doing things. This was a huge moment for us because we were able to build our relationship with JASDF and create bonds with one another.”



Upon landing, the 18th AES, 35th MDG, and JASDF medics executed an engine-running offload to transfer patients to a simulated medical facility. The training highlighted the ability of U.S. and Japanese personnel to seamlessly integrate and execute medical command and control, as well as execute agile combat employment with speed and scale.



“The U.S. is the worldwide leader in aeromedical evacuations, so it’s amazing to be able to show our partners how we operate,” said Shamp. “In the event of a real-world contingency, we’ll lean on their medics and aircraft, so it’s important that we operate together and train as much as we can.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 07:47 Story ID: 543967 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.