U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group execute an engine-running offload of a simulated litter patient for a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The mass casualty training aimed to strengthen the Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team’s command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9222071
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-ID959-2363
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
REFORPAC 2025: US, JASDF medics conduct aeromedical evacuation training
Pacific Air Forces
C-130J Super Hercules
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)