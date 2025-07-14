Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 22]

    U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. servicemembers salute during the playing of the National Anthem during the U.S. Space Force Indo-Pacific Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. U.S. Space Force Indo-Pacific was activated on November 22, 2022, to enable Integrated space operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 9205874
    VIRIN: 250725-F-NW874-1067
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony

    United States Space Force
    U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific
    Change of command

