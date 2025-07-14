U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Base Honor Guardsmen from the 647th Force Support Squadron march during the U.S. Space Force Indo-Pacific Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents a time-honored military tradition, providing an opportunity for servicemembers to witness the transfer of power to their newly appointed commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)