U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony

Guardians and Airmen from U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. U.S. Space Force Indo-Pacific was activated on November 22, 2022, to enable Integrated space operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)