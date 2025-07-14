Guardians and Airmen from U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. U.S. Space Force Indo-Pacific was activated on November 22, 2022, to enable Integrated space operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9205871
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-NW874-1027
|Resolution:
|3429x2281
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony
No keywords found.