A U.S. Navy Sailor from the Pacific Fleet Band plays a trumpet during the U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents a time-honored military tradition, providing an opportunity for servicemembers to witness the transfer of power to their newly appointed commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony
