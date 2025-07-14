U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific holds first change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific held its first change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 25, 2025, in another significant milestone for the two-and-half-year-old command.



Maj. Gen. Anthony Mastalir relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, who accepted the guidon from Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who presided over the ceremony.



Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman gave remarks at the historic ceremony.



“In many ways, space capabilities, with radically different speed and distance characteristics, are uniquely postured to help ensure the safety and effectiveness of our joint force,” said Saltzman. “That’s why it was so critical for us to establish Space Forces—Indo-Pacific, bringing space expertise and capabilities into the fight to defend U.S. interests and deter aggression in the region."



Mastalir, who led the command since its inception Nov. 22, 2022, said integrated space operations have never been more important to military operations and the growth of USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC reflects that reality.

“These are not ceremonial milestones. They were necessary steps to ensure we could do the one thing we were created to do: integrate space operations across the Joint Force and our Allies to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Mastalir said.



Among the many accomplishments under Mastalir’s command, USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC stood up subordinate component field commands in Korea in 2022 and Japan in 2024, as well as deepened relationships and coordination with allies and partners throughout the region to provide peerless space capabilities to friendly forces.



Along with praising Mastalir for shepherding the early years of the command and welcoming Denaro, Saltzman noted the criticality of the Space Force’s presence in the region and its vital function as USINDOPACOM’s one voice for all space-related activities in the area of responsibility.



“His team delivered electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, orbital warfare, and navigation capabilities to enable nearly a dozen tier-one combatant command exercises,” Saltzman said of Mastalir. “These critical events hone our skills, refine our tactics, and help us learn key lessons as a joint force. Gen. Mastalir ensured that we train like we fight– focused on deterring war, but standing prepared to act swiftly and decisively if conflict does arise.”



The command, which is headquartered at Hickam, has a primary mission to plan, integrate, synchronize, and execute command and control of space operations in support of regional combatant command priorities and objectives.



“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this team and its vital mission,” said Denaro, addressing Guardians, Airmen and ceremony attendees for the first time as commander. “U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific will continue to develop and provide critical capabilities to the joint force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Denaro was previously the Director of Plans and Programs in the Office of the Chief Strategy and Resource Officer, Headquarters Space Force at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.

