    USS Theodore Roosevelt FOD Walkdown [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt FOD Walkdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    FOD Walkdown
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

