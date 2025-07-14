PACIFIC OCEAN (July 24, 2025) A U.S. Navy Sailors participate in flight operations as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 23:08
|Photo ID:
|9205792
|VIRIN:
|250724-N-BR246-1045
|Resolution:
|4681x3344
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.