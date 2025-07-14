USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors watch flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 23:08
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
