    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2025) A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 23:08
    Photo ID: 9205796
    VIRIN: 250725-N-PO081-1072
    Resolution: 3945x2630
    Size: 888.94 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jadyn Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Flight Operations

