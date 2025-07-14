USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Cmdr. Michael Schenk, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and his wife, Lacy, upon the conclusion of the Change of Command ceremony. Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).