USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - Cmdr. Michael Schenk relieved Cmdr. Katrina (Kate) Stegner as the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the ship, July 25, 2025.



The ceremony marked the end of a 19-month tour as the Commanding Officer for Cmdr. Stegner. Under her command, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) successfully completed an arduous 20-week condensed Basic Phase, allowing the ship to certify in critical warfare areas. Stegner also led Gonzalez on numerous underway periods, including Submarine Commanders Course 82 (SCC 82), Atlantic Alliance, and USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) events.



“Fighting Freddy, it has been an honor of a lifetime to be your Commanding Officer,” said Stegner. "Gonzalez was recognized across the water-front as a Crew that will get it [mission] done. This professionalism and pride carries who you are and who this ship is."



Additionally, Stegner stated "Fighting Freddy, thank you for everything you have done and everything you continue to do and you will do. This has been an amazing experience. Keep going 'Beyond the Call!'"



Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Capt John Benfield, served as the guest speaker during the ceremony. During his remarks, the Commodore noted the positive and long-lasting impact Stegner formed during her time onboard Gonzalez.



“Kate has embodied everything we expect of a Commanding Officer - sharp, calm under pressure, deeply invested in her Crew, and focused on the mission,” said Benfield. “Under Cmdr. Stenger’s leadership, Gonzalez did not just maintain readiness, they elevated it. She took a capable warship and made it stronger, made it sharper, and more lethal.”



Cmdr. Schenk assumes command of USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) after serving at Commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CCSG-4). His previous sea assignments include Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), Reactor Propulsion and Mechanical Division Officer aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Operations Officer on USS Cole (DDG 67), and Reactor Training Assistant on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). From 2022-2024, he served as Executive Officer on USS Stout (DDG 55). Ashore, he served as a Fleet Watch Officer and Assistant Battle Watch Captain at the US Fleet Forces Maritime Operations Center, a Junior Board Member on the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, Atlantic, followed by the Combat ID Section Chief for Joint Staff, J6, Joint Fires Integration Division.



“What an extraordinary opportunity to lead a ship like Gonzalez,” said Schenk. “This ship is more than steel and technology...it comes alive with your hard work, your pride and ownership, and your determination. Every success that the ship has achieved and will achieve comes from you...and ultimately your professionalism, your willingness to answer the nation’s call.” Additionally, Schenk stated, “I look forward to building on that foundation as we move to the next phase.”



Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. The ship was named for Marine Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Cantu Gonzalez, a Medal of Honor recipient in the Vietnam War. The keel was laid down on February 3, 1994, at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, and christened on February 18, 1995.



The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush.

