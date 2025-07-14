Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. USS GONZALEZ PAO 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Capt John Benfield, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 presents Cmdr. Katrina Stegner the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for her work as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 20:25
    Photo ID: 9205593
    VIRIN: 250725-N-DB821-3651
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG USS GONZALEZ PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

