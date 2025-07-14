NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Capt John Benfield, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 presents Cmdr. Katrina Stegner the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for her work as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9205593
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-DB821-3651
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG USS GONZALEZ PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.