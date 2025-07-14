USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Capt John Benfield, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 presents Cmdr. Katrina Stegner the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for her work as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).