USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Cmdr. Michael Schenk receives his Command-at-Sea as the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) from his wife, Lacy. Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).
