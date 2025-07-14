USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Change of Command Ceromony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA (Jul. 25, 2025) Cmdr. Michael Schenk requests permission from Capt John Benfield, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, to relieve Cmdr. Katrina Stegner as the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy’s 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is a part of Destroyer Squadron 22, along with Carrier Strike Group 10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class Xavier Wheeler).