JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

Chaplain Shawn Droge, a U.S. Army major and family life chaplain, left, listens to Chaplain James Anderson, a U.S. Air Force colonel and the joint base senior chaplain, as fellow chaplains, service members, and guests gather on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps July, 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight, and win our Nation’s wars as a unique and necessary branch of the Total Army that is fully engaged in Joint and multi-domain operations in war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)