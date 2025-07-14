JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army specialists Omar Coleman, a religious affairs specialist, left, and Shawn Eddick, an information technology specialist, enjoy lunch as chaplains, service members, and guests gather on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplains Corps July, 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight, and win our Nation’s wars as a unique and necessary branch of the Total Army that is fully engaged in Joint and multi-domain operations in war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)