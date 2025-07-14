Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Chaplain Ismael Serrano, a U.S. Army Lt. Col. assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, addresses fellow chaplains, service members, and guests gather on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps July, 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight, and win our Nation's wars as a unique and necessary branch of the Total Army that is fully engaged in Joint and multi-domain operations in war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 19:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    JBER
    Chaplains Corps
    250th anniversary
    U.S. Army
    Alaska

