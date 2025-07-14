JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain Peter Lanigan, a U.S. Army captain assigned to the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, left, waits for a piece of cake as U.S. Army Specialist Omar Coleman, a religious affairs specialist, and Chaplain Jeff Campa, a U.S. Army Lt. Col. and the Arctic Support Command chaplain, cut the celebratory cake while chaplains, service members, and guests gather on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps July, 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight, and win our Nation’s wars as a unique and necessary branch of the Total Army that is fully engaged in Joint and multi-domain operations in war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)