Chaplains, service members, and guests gather on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps July, 25, 2025. The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight, and win our Nation’s wars as a unique and necessary branch of the Total Army that is fully engaged in Joint and multi-domain operations in war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 19:58
|Photo ID:
|9205580
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-LX370-1312
|Resolution:
|7993x5329
|Size:
|30.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER Celebrates 250 Years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps [Image 14 of 14], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.