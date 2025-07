Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Charles E. Fosse, Admiral of the Coast Guard's Northwest District, gives a departing speech before the continuation of command ceremony, Seattle, Washington, July 25, 2025. Fosse graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1992. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)