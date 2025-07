Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Arex B. Avanni sits among the official party before he assumes command of the Coast Guard Northwest District, Seattle, Washington, July 25, 2025. Avanni most recently served as the Deputy Director of Operations for Coast Guard Headquarters, United States Northern Command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)