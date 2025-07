Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Master Chief Petty Officer Kody Fraughton, Lt. Johanna Moolenaar, Ms. Jamie Belouskas, and Rear Adm. Charles Fosse stand at the Coast Guard pier after the change of command ceremony in Seattle, Washington, on July 25, 2025. The members above have worked together for the last 2 years. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)