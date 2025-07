Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, Acting Commander of Coast Guard Pacific area, gives a speech during the Coast Guard Northwest District Change of Command, at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 25, 2025. Buzzella assumed his duties as acting commander last week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)