Rear Adm. Charles Fosse and Rear Adm. Arex Avanni salute each other as the continuation of command is passed from Fosse to Avanni in a time-honored Coast Guard tradition at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Seattle, Washington, July 25, 2025. Avani is the first Admiral to be appointed to the newly named Coast Guard Northwest District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)