    130 years of serving those who serve

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Cisco Harris, 72nd Air Base Wing commander, cuts the cake during Tinker’s celebration of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday, July 25, 2025. The event featured giveaways, a car show and Zumba. The Exchange operates in more than 30 countries and four U.S. territories, reinvesting 100% of its earnings back into the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9205265
    VIRIN: 250725-F-QT818-1004
    Resolution: 4807x3846
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: US
