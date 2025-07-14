130 years of serving those who serve

Col. Cisco Harris, 72nd Air Base Wing commander, cuts the cake during Tinker’s celebration of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday, July 25, 2025. The event featured giveaways, a car show and Zumba. The Exchange operates in more than 30 countries and four U.S. territories, reinvesting 100% of its earnings back into the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9205265
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-QT818-1004
|Resolution:
|4807x3846
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
