Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130 years of serving those who serve [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    130 years of serving those who serve

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Attendees gather during a celebration for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday, July 25, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The Exchange provides essential goods and services and reinvests 100% of its earnings back into base morale, welfare and recreation activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9205263
    VIRIN: 250725-F-QT818-1003
    Resolution: 4927x3942
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 years of serving those who serve [Image 5 of 5], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130 years of serving those who serve
    130 years of serving those who serve
    130 years of serving those who serve
    130 years of serving those who serve
    130 years of serving those who serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download