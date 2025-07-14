Col. Tamilyn Dismukes, 72nd Air Base Wing deputy commander, judges a car show during the Exchange’s 130th anniversary celebration at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., July 25, 2025. Originally known as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Exchange provides essential goods and services and reinvests 100% of its earnings back into base morale, welfare and recreation activities.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9205259
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-QT818-1002
|Resolution:
|4928x2772
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 years of serving those who serve [Image 5 of 5], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.