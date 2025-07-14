130 years of serving those who serve

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Tamilyn Dismukes, 72nd Air Base Wing deputy commander, judges a car show during the Exchange’s 130th anniversary celebration at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., July 25, 2025. Originally known as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Exchange provides essential goods and services and reinvests 100% of its earnings back into base morale, welfare and recreation activities.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9205259
    VIRIN: 250725-F-QT818-1002
    Resolution: 4928x2772
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: US
    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd Air Base Wing
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    AAFES 130th Birthday

