130 years of serving those who serve

Col. Tamilyn Dismukes, 72nd Air Base Wing deputy commander, judges a car show during the Exchange’s 130th anniversary celebration at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., July 25, 2025. Originally known as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Exchange provides essential goods and services and reinvests 100% of its earnings back into base morale, welfare and recreation activities.