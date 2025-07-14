130 years of serving those who serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees gather during a celebration for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday, July 25, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The Exchange provides essential goods and services and reinvests 100% of its earnings back into base morale, welfare and recreation activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)