Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

    GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Raymond Ristau, a signal support systems specialist assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, provides combat lifesaver measures in the dark on a lane for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9203425
    VIRIN: 250724-A-PT551-4149
    Resolution: 6451x4608
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4
    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download