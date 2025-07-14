Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4 [Image 7 of 8]

    709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

    GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Louis, a military police officer assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, provides combat lifesaver measures in the dark on a lane for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.

