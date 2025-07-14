U.S. Army Pfc. Raymond Ristau, a signal support systems specialist assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, receives his reward for winning the Soldier category for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9203422
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-PT551-8915
|Resolution:
|6197x4958
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.