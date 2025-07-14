709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Raymond Ristau, a signal support systems specialist assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, receives his reward for winning the Soldier category for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.