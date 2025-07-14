709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Schantz, a military police officer assigned to 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, answers questions in a board for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.