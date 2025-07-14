709th MP BN Quarter Board Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Devin Lueck, a military police officer assigned to 108th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Company, 16th Military Police Brigade but on rotation with 709th Military Police Battalion, reacts to contact to provide combat lifesaver measures on a lane for the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 24, 2025. This competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.