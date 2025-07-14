386th EFSS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, tour food storage units with Master Sgt. Latasha Major, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of rations, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. Food storage units and warehouses across the installation have refrigeration capabilities for mass storage of frozen foods such as ice cream, produce and meat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)