Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EFSS immersion brief [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th EFSS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, listen to a tour provided by Master Sgt. Celina Netherland, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of food operations, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. Just one dining facility within the installation produces upwards of 25,000 meals a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 9203295
    VIRIN: 250603-F-KE594-1017
    Resolution: 4981x3314
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EFSS immersion brief [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th EFSS immersion brief
    386th EFSS immersion brief
    386th EFSS immersion brief
    386th EFSS immersion brief
    386th EFSS immersion brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Sustainment Services Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download