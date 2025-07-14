386th EFSS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, listen to a tour provided by Master Sgt. Celina Netherland, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of food operations, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. Just one dining facility within the installation produces upwards of 25,000 meals a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)