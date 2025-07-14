386th EFSS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Celina Netherland, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of food operations, laughs in conversation with Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. The dining facilities within the installation rotate their menu every 28 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)