386th EFSS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, left, 386th AEW command chief, discuss an inventory breakdown with Master Sgt. Latasha Major, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of rations, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. The rations section of the 386th EFSS stores a variety of food items, produce, and Meals, Ready-to-Eat for distribution to dining facilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)