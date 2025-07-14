386th EFSS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, front, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, moves boxes of snacks within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. The 386th EFSS rations section distributes pallets of snacks, drink items and food items based on frequency of consumption at respective dining facilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)