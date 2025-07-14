Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, take lessons on Korean history and artifacts from civilian tour guide Ms. Lee during the July Newcomers Tour at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore Korea modern history and culture from the late 1800s to now throughout the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)