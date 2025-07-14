Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U. S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, watch a video about the Government of the Republic of Korea at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore Korea modern history and culture from the late 1800s to now throughout the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)

    This work, Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

