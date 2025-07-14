Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, watch a video about the Government of the Republic of Korea at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore Korea modern history and culture from the late 1800s to now throughout the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)