Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

U. S. Army Spc. Rodreea Swaby, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, feeds seagulls on a Han River cruise during the July Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers enjoy 40-minute Han River cruise with scenic views of Seoul’s skyline and major landmarks throughout the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)