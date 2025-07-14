Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers [Image 4 of 7]

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U. S. Army Spc. Rodreea Swaby, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, feeds seagulls on a Han River cruise during the July Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers enjoy 40-minute Han River cruise with scenic views of Seoul’s skyline and major landmarks throughout the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)

